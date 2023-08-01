A house fire in Old Colorado City displaced eight residents and sent three people to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD spokesperson Ashley Franco said crews responded to the fire at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday and arrived on scene at 1:21 a.m.

Firefighters saw flames on the second floor of the home, where three people were trapped. Four other residents were rescued from the home’s roof, where they went to try to escape the blaze.

Franco said three people were hospitalized due to smoke related injuries from the fire. Two people were taken by ambulance, and the third was driven for treatment in a private vehicle.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, with one unit and at least two investigators actively on the scene late Tuesday morning, Franco said.

According to officials, eight people have been displaced because of the fire. Red Cross was on the scene Tuesday morning to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article will be updated once more information is received.