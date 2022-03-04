Several small grass fires ignited in Colorado Springs Friday morning during a day the National Weather Service in Pueblo warned of high fire danger. The brush fires followed record high heat and preceded a wintery weather-filled weekend.

Colorado Springs Fire Department announced that three separate "small" fires sparked in the area of I-25 and South Circle Drive around 9:30 a.m. Friday., the fire agency tweeted.

Firefighters extinguished the grass fires about an hour after they began, firefighters tweeted.

#ColoradoSpringFire is on scene of multiple small #grassfire on southbound I25 and Circle. Crews will remain on scene hitting hotspots. I25 is slow moving through the area. Be careful of crews working in the area pic.twitter.com/cNSp9bTjTu — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 4, 2022

A third set of grass fires broke out on I-25 and South Circle Drive just before 4 p.m., according to fire officials. There were four small fires the largest being a quarter acre. Crews quickly knocked down the fires and will continue to monitor hotspots. When asked whether the two fires alongside the interstate could be related, officials said it was difficult to tell but that neither blaze seemed suspicious.

A red flag warning went into effect at 11 a.m. due to strong breezes, low humidity and warmer than usual temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

The blustery, warm day followed two days of record-high temperatures. Thursday hit 73 degrees, two degrees above the 2009 record of 71 degrees and Wednesday matched a 1901 record of 72 degrees, the agency said.

Friday’s fire warning lasted until 8 p.m., the weather service said. The agency predicted a 30% chance of rain overnight to start around 3 a.m. with a slight chance of snow.

More precipitation is expected throughout the weekend and into early next week with several inches of snow accumulation possible and temperatures not likely to surpass 33 until Tuesday, the weather service said.

Heavy snowfall is forecast in western and southwester parts of the state, the Colorado Department of Transportation warned.

"Treacherous road conditions are expected," the agency said, "especially on mountain passes."

The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.