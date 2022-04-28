At least three fires are burning on Fort Cason Thursday afternoon, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said that smoke is visible from Pueblo County, "particularly in Pueblo West and North Pueblo County." However, the agency said that it can't respond to the fires because they are not in its county.

The fires were reported by the Sheriff's Office about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

"However, if you see flames, please call 9-1-1 immediately," the Sheriff's Office said.

Also on Thursday, Fort Carson had a live-firing exercise.

Fort Carson officials could not be reached immediately about the fires.

This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

