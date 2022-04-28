Although the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reported least three fires are burning on Fort Carson, officials at the U.S. Army post say they are just tracking two blazes Thursday afternoon, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said.
In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said that smoke is visible from Pueblo County, "particularly in Pueblo West and North Pueblo County." However, the agency said that it can't respond to the fires because they are not in its county.
The fires were reported by the Sheriff's Office about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Carson officials said they are monitoring two fires both about three to five acres apiece. No structures or people are threatened.
The cause of the fires is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.