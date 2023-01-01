One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex near Highway 24 Sunday, marking the third fatal fire incident reported in three days, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, firefighters were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes of being on scene.

Authorities say they located a person inside and tried to perform life-saving measures, KKTV reported. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the department announced that an investigation into the fire found that food left on the stove caused the accidental blaze.