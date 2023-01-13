Colorado Springs firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that burned two mobile homes in southeast Colorado Springs Friday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m., the Fire Department tweeted that crews were on the scene of a fire at 2825 Preakness Way, near Hancock Expressway and Powers Boulevard. Firefighters at the scene reported that two mobile homes were on fire.
In an update tweeted roughly 20 minutes later, the department said that the fire had been extinguished, and that no injuries were reported.
On Friday night, the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming tweeted that volunteers were assisting in the "multi family" fire.