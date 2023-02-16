A pair of faulty generators started a house fire on the 200 block of Harriet in northeast La Junta early Thursday morning, La Junta firefighters said.

Crews arrived on the scene at 4:30 a.m. Thursday to smoke and flames coming from the back of the La Junta home.

Snow and freezing temperatures posed difficulty for firefighters, however crews were able to control the blaze and contain the fire to the single structure. No Injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.

During their investigation, two generators were found that had been running on extension cords, firefighters told Gazette news partner KKTV. While the home is technically vacant, the department said squatters had been living on the property. There were no utilities hooked up inside the house.