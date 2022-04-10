A fire that sparked in a wooded area near the Paws Animal Shelter in Pueblo on Sunday afternoon temporarily forced evacuations and burned an estimated 18 acres, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.  

Bolstered by dry conditions and wind gusts of up to 40 mph, the fire, dubbed the Paws Fire, was initially reported near 11th Street east of Pueblo Boulevard, officials said.

At 5:20 p.m., officials reported that it was burning on both banks of the Arkansas River, and Pueblo police said City Park and the Aberdeen area next to city park had been evacuated. 

Residents of a nearby neighborhood also were temporarily placed under pre-evacuation orders and the Red Cross also briefly opened an evacuation center at Goodnight Elementary School to assist. 

The Pueblo Fire Department reported just before 7 p.m. that the wildfire was 75% contained. 

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, according to the fire department. 

Blaze south of Falcon forces evacuations; Colorado Springs fire crews to assist
Overnight grass fire in Colorado Springs forces evacuations
Colorado Springs fire crews extinguish grass fire off Circle Drive

Tags

Load comments