A fire that sparked in a wooded area near the Paws Animal Shelter in Pueblo on Sunday afternoon temporarily forced evacuations and burned an estimated 18 acres, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.
Bolstered by dry conditions and wind gusts of up to 40 mph, the fire, dubbed the Paws Fire, was initially reported near 11th Street east of Pueblo Boulevard, officials said.
At 5:20 p.m., officials reported that it was burning on both banks of the Arkansas River, and Pueblo police said City Park and the Aberdeen area next to city park had been evacuated.
Residents of a nearby neighborhood also were temporarily placed under pre-evacuation orders and the Red Cross also briefly opened an evacuation center at Goodnight Elementary School to assist.
Paws Fire - Please avoid the area. Additional information and updates will come from Pueblo City Fire. pic.twitter.com/JceuoLFmet— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) April 11, 2022
Wildland fire in progress near PAWS east of Pueblo Blvd. Please DO NOT come and add to problems to be a lookey-loo. Some houses were threatened initially. Poor conditions expected to worsen. pic.twitter.com/7eEbp9szxU— Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) April 10, 2022
The Pueblo Fire Department reported just before 7 p.m. that the wildfire was 75% contained.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, according to the fire department.