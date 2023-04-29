One person and several pets are out of their homes after a house fire.

Around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs firefighters responded within five minutes to Jefferson Street, near the Patty Jewett Golf Course, to a house fire. The homeowner woke up to the smell of smoke and called firefighters.

“Due to the short response time, we were able to make a quick attack on the fire and get things quickly under control,” said Lt. Aaron McConnellogue of CSFD.

One person is out of their home due to damage. Firefighters were able to rescue one cat and one dog, but are still looking for one more cat.

