Colorado Springs firefighters and police are investigating suspected arson at an apartment building in northeast Colorado Springs, where a person was also found dead Sunday night.
Firefighters arrived at the Enfield Apartments at 3010 N. Hancock Avenue where flames were coming from a third-story unit, aid department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino said.
A person was also found dead outside of the building, beneath one of the building's windows, he said.
Colorado Springs police were on scene and are working with the fire department in the death investigation.
Smaldino said about 30 firefighters responded and doused the blaze in 20 minutes.
Firefighters also pulled one person from the third story. That person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Smaldino said.
The fire was contained to one unit, but surrounding units have possible smoke damage, authorities said.
Information on how many residents were displaced by the fire was not immediately available. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist, Smaldino said.
