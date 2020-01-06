A blanket, set ablaze by a candle, caused a dumpster fire that melted Gold Camp Brewery's electrical boxes Saturday morning, Colorado Springs police and a co-owner of the brewery say.
Though firefighters extinguished the fire in the nearby alleyway within minutes, the heat warped the downtown brewery's back door and destroyed its electrical boxes.
Deric Van Fleet was issued a summons for fourth-degree arson Saturday, said spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik. Van Fleet, 51, told investigators that he threw a blanket in the dumpster after a candle fell over and the blanket caught on fire, Sokolik said.
The brewery, at 1007 S. Tejon Street, is temporarily closed as power is restored and the strong smell of smoke is removed, said Ben Wilder, a co-owner of the brewery.
For now, temporary power has been installed and Wilder plans to reopen tomorrow, ahead of the brewery's 5th year anniversary event scheduled for Saturday, Wilder said.
One person with minor injuries was brought to the hospital, Fire Captain Carrick Patterson told Gazette news partner KKTV.