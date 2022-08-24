A fire Tuesday night made a Fountain home uninhabitable.
The fire in the 7000 block of Medicine Bow Ave. started in the rear and quickly spread.
"The fire started at the back of the home and quickly spread through the attic making the home unlivable," the Fountain Fire Department said in a release. "The fire also spread to the home next to it causing damage. However, not to the extent where the residents will be displaced."
Units from Hanover Fire, Security Fire, Ft Carson Fire, and Stratmoor Fire assisted Fountain Fire.
There were no injuries.