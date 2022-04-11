Continued dry conditions and warmer-than-normal weather has forced the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to place the unincorporated parts of the county under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The restrictions, announced Sunday, include:

Open burning, excepting fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials.

The sale or use of fireworks.

Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The restrictions come after multiple fires were reported across Colorado. On Sunday, a fire south of Falcon damaged at least two structures, burned nearly 40 acres and forced mandatory evacuations before the order was lifted; meanwhile, a grass fire west of the Colorado Springs Airport early Sunday forced evacuations before it was put out.

Another fire reported Sunday afternoon near the Paws Animal Shelter in Pueblo burned about 18 acres and forced evacuations.

The fire restrictions in unincorporated El Paso County will remain in effect until further notice.

Teller County has enforced a burn ban until noon Wednesday.