Developed recreation sites within the U.S. Forest Service's Rocky Mountain Region will be temporarily closed to protect against the coronavirus and fire restrictions will be in place to lessen wildfire danger, an agency statement said Thursday.

The region includes the Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, a Forest Service spokeswoman said.

Developed sites include campgrounds, day-use areas, picnic areas, water stations, fire rings or grills, picnic tables, restroom facilities and trashcans, the agency said. Since hiking and river use are still allowed, parking facilities, trails and trailheads will remain open.

“While we know that going outside provides forest and grassland visitors needed space, exercise and satisfaction, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” said Jennifer Eberlien, acting regional forester, in the statement. “We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while protecting and keeping employees, the public and our communities safe from the virus, as well as protecting and keeping communities and natural and cultural resources safe from unwanted human-caused wildfires.”

The agency also announced fire restrictions effective immediately, prohibiting igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, charcoal grills, coal or wood burning stoves and sheepherder's stoves. The restriction also includes smoking, except within a closed vehicle, trailer or building.

"Fire restrictions enhance public safety, protect natural and cultural resources and help prevent human-caused wildfires," the statement said. "Several criteria are used to determine when to implement fire restrictions, including fire activity levels, current and predicted weather, fuel moisture and the availability of emergency and firefighting resources."

Only those who are with law enforcement, rescue organizations, firefighting forces, using pressurized liquid or gas devises with a shut-off valve, a resident using a fire in a permanent dwelling or those with a specific forest permit are exempt from the order.

Violating a fire restriction is a federal offense and can result in fines or jail time.

