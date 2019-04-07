Fire season started early with a blaze Sunday off of Colorado 115 near Cheyenne Mountain State Park, forcing residents west of Rock Creek Mesa Road out of their homes.
Billy Joe Stephenson and his niece were visiting his wife at UCHealth Memorial Central when he heard about the fire and rushed home.
Standing near Commanche and Pawnee roads, just outside of the evacuation zone, Stephenson, 75, could see his home of 42 years, a red house on Pawnee Road, but he wasn't allowed to approach it.
Watching the fire made him nervous, bringing back memories of his house burning down as a child in Louisiana. In that fire, "we lost everything," he said.
"It's no fun to lose everything you got, especially when you worked all your life for it," Stephenson said. But the worst would be losing pictures and papers that couldn't be replaced, he said.
The blaze had burned 5 to 7 acres Sunday afternoon, Fort Carson officials reported. The post's fire department was battling the fire along with El Paso County and local fire departments. The cause of the fire was unknown.
Residents of Cheyenne Mountain Estates, 8160 Piute Road, were put on pre-evacuation notice, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
EPSO Wildland Fire team assisting Fort Carson with a fire on Highway 115. Residents of Rock Creek Mesa are under mandatory evac. Mobile Home Park at 8160 Piute Road under pre-evac . Fort Carson is lead agency. pic.twitter.com/f0klds8ge2— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 7, 2019
"Due to a fire south of the park we are denying access to the south side trails," says a post on Cheyenne Mountain State Park's Facebook page. "Please postpone visiting the park until we have a clear status on the fire."
Although El Paso County was not under a red flag warning Sunday, temperatures have been above average for days and no precipitation observed all month at Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measurement location.
The high temperature in Colorado Springs was 69 degrees at 2:40 p.m., but the day's strongest wind speeds were seen in the early morning hours, said Randy Gray, a meteorological technician for the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The peak gust was 29 mph.
The Gazette's Jerilee Bennett contributed to this report.