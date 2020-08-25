Authorities told people in the Lake Isabel area to prepare to evacuate evacuate Tuesday afternoon as firefighters battled the new Willis Creek fire, in the mountains southwest of Pueblo.
The five-acre fire was five miles south of Bishop Castle and 1.5 miles northeast of Lake Isabel as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, said Alex Anderson, a spokesman for the Custer County Office of Emergency Management .
While preparations were underway, no formal evacuation orders had been issued.
