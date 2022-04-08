Multiple fire and law enforcement crews have responded to a fire reported early Friday afternoon in the Falcon area, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The fire was reported just before 1:50 p.m. on the 1200 block of Falcon Highway, forcing road closures in the area, the sheriff's office said. It was reportedly moving south toward Blaney Road.
Crews are actively working on the fire in the area of Falcon Highway and Meridian to Falcon Highway and Blaney Road, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office issued pre-evacuation orders for the north boundary of Falcon Highway, the south boundary of Garrett Road, the east boundary Meridian Road and the west Boundary East Blaney Road. Residents should be prepared to evacuate should the warning become mandatory, the sheriff's office said.
The National Weather Service warned of dry weather conditions and "critical" fire danger Friday with wind speeds predicted to be as high as 15 mph.
This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.