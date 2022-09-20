One person was transported to a local hospital in relation to a reported fire at a north Colorado Springs apartment complex Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The department reported "light smoke" showing from a unit at 3129 Sinton Road at noon.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 3129 Sinton Rd. Engine 9 is on scene reporting light smoke showing from from a unit— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 20, 2022
The victim's condition is not known.
