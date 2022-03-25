032622-news-fire1

Fire crews are on scene of a working fire at a commercial building. It’s near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard.

A fire was reported Friday morning at a commercial building in Colorado Springs, the city's fire department said.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from a building at 1625 N. Academy Blvd., the fire department said. The fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, the fire department said.

An early report said someone was inside the building but firefighters did not find anyone, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

