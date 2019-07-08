A fire that sparked Thursday in a training field on Fort Carson is now 100% contained, post officials said Monday.
Smoke might still be visible, said Fort Carson spokesman Eric Parris. The cause of the fire is remained under investigation.
The fire burned 35 acres on the base's south end, east of Camp Red Devil.
Crews from El Paso County Wildland Fire, a predominantly volunteer group whose members are trained in firefighting, responded to the blaze.
No injuries or damaged structures have been reported.