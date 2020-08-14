Hanging Lake, a treasured national landmark in Glenwood Canyon, appears to have been spared after a major blowup of the Grizzly Creek fire late Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Early Friday, firefighters had not been able to determine the extent of the damage on the ground because of flames and smoke from the fire, which has been burning out of control since Monday and has grown to more than 13,000 acres.
“We know the fire moved through that area," the fire incident command team said in a statement Friday afternoon. "We are working with Forest (Service) officials to assess to what extent Hanging Lake was impacted."
After a flyover Friday evening, Scott Fitzwilliams, White River National Forest supervisor, said the flames had spared the vegetation on the lake cliffs and wooden walkways.
"However, the fire did burn intensely all around the area above it and to the sides of it," Fitzwilliams said during a Facebook Live update. "We are not out of the woods but we're happy to report the main front and the most intense part of the fire did not seem to impact Hanging Lake in the immediate area."
Hanging Lake is one of the most popular outdoor destinations in Colorado, accessible by a steep, rocky trail about a mile from Interstate 70. Before the trail was closed by the fire, reservations were required to try to protect the lake and trail from overuse.
Take a look at The Gazette's photo gallery of Hanging Lake here.
- Pine Gulch fire grows past 73K acres, shows no signs of slowing
- Evacuations ordered as Cameron Peak fire near Fort Collins grows
- 12 biggest wildfires in Colorado history
The Grizzly Creek fire is the top priority in the nation because it is has shut down I-70. The fire started in the median of I-70 near the Grizzly Creek recreation area about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
Overnight Thursday, the Grizzly Creek fire one of at least named wildfires burning on the Western Slope, grew from just over 6,000 acres to 13,441. It is zero percent contained.
Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek said residents along Sweetwater Road and in the communities of Two Rivers and Dotsero are under pre evacuation orders.
"The people in those areas should be prepared to evacuate," Van Beek said in the community meeting.