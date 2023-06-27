A fire at a storage lot Tuesday morning in northwest Colorado Springs damaged several RVs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire at the Colorado Springs Self Storage on 6125 Mark Dabling Blvd. around 9 a.m. and had it under control in about 20 minutes, but not before several RVs were left with undisclosed damage, the fire department said from its Twitter account.

Videos tweeted by the fire department showed smoke and flames coming from multiple structures within the lot.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, the fire department said.