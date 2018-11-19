A semitrailer parked behind the Pikes Peak Center in downtown Colorado Springs was possibly set afire by a homeless man trying to keep warm early Sunday and likely caused smoke damage inside the theater, officials said.
The fire was discovered about 3:15 a.m. by an off-duty police officer who noticed it as he was driving past on this way home.
The truck was engulfed in flames and smoke had spread to the performing arts and event center when firefighters arrived. With temperatures falling into the low 20s overnight after a day of freezing drizzle, firefighters used foam to extinguish the blaze instead of water to keep from further icing up nearby streets.
Police said the officer saw a man walking from the burning truck in the 100 block of South Cascade Avenue. A Fire Department investigator said the fire might have been set by someone trying to ward off the cold and that it is being investigated as arson. The man who was seen leaving the area has not been located.
A Pikes Peak Center employee said Sunday morning that there is a strong smell of smoke in the building. The next scheduled show at the theater is “The Nutcracker” by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic on Thursday night.
