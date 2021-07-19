Firefighting crews from Peyton, Calhan, Black Forest, Ellicott, Elbert, Falcon and the El Paso County Wildland team have contained a wildland fire north of Peyton that started Monday afternoon.
Firefighter crews will remain on scene throughout the night to douse remaining hotspots, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The blaze, located near Warriors Path and Fremont Fort drives, grew to between 3 and 5 acres late in the afternoon. Around 6 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the fire had been reduced to 3 acres and then 2 1/2 acres.
Peyton Fire Chief Jeff Turner said firefighters believe the blaze was caused by lightning.
There was no risk to any structures or livestock in the area and no roads were closed as a result of the fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.