UPDATE 2:10 p.m.
The Bull Draw fire has grown to 14,042 acres, the Minnesota Incident Command Type 2 Blue Team reported.
The blaze has spread 5,342 acres in the past 24 hours, propelled by wind and hot, dry conditions. If wind speeds continue to increase, the fire has the potential for torching and significant runs, the Type 2 team's report said.
The fire was sparked by lightning July 29 12 miles northwest of Nucla
Two fires near Nucla and Dolores grew to more than 10,500 acres by Friday morning as hot and dry conditions incite fire activity.
The Bull Draw fire, 12 miles northwest Nucla, grew 2,700 acres and is 16 percent contained, the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center reported. A Type 2 team comprised of 244 personnel is fighting the 11,400-acre blaze, which has spread 7,585 acres since Aug. 3.
The Plateau fire reached 10,673 acres, 2,028 more than Thursday. Since Saturday, the fire has grown more than 6,000 acres and is threatening structures north of Dolores.
It is 36 percent contained.
None of the six other large fires burning in Colorado reported an increase in acreage overnight.
- Silver Creek, 16 miles northwest of Kremmling. 2,062 acres, 5 percent contained.
- Cabin Lake, 16 miles southeast of Meeker. 1,170 acres, 70 percent contained.
- Cache Creek, 8 miles southwest of Rifle. 1,594 acres, 56 percent contained.
- Red Canyon, 45 miles southwest of Meeker. 5,720 acres, 90 percent contained.
- Lake Christine, 1 mile northwest of Basalt. 12,588 acres, 89 percent contained.
- West Guard, 13 miles east of Dove Creek. 1,424 acres, 90 percent contained.
Air quality advisories were issued again for west-central Colorado, including northwest Montrose and south Mesa counties.