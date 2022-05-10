UPDATE: The Falcon Fire Department tweeted that the wildfire is under control. Crews will remain on scene to mop up.
Fire at 94 and Blaney is under control. Crews will remain on scene for mop up.— Falcon Fire Dept. (@FalconFireDept) May 10, 2022
Crews have responded early Tuesday afternoon to a wildland fire near a landfill east of Colorado Springs, authorities said.
Both Falcon and Cimarron Hills fire departments provided aid to the fire near Colorado 94 and Blaney Road, the departments' Twitter accounts said in a post just before 1 p.m. Falcon fire said "several agencies" have responded.
WM - Colorado Springs Landfill is located in the area.
The cause and size of the fire are unknown at this time.
