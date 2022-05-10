PRINT: FalconFire.jpg (copy) (copy)

The Falcon Fire Department is one of several agencies responding to a wildfire near CO 94 and Blaney Road on Tuesday.

UPDATE: The Falcon Fire Department tweeted that the wildfire is under control. Crews will remain on scene to mop up.

Crews have responded early Tuesday afternoon to a wildland fire near a landfill east of Colorado Springs, authorities said.

Both Falcon and Cimarron Hills fire departments provided aid to the fire near Colorado 94 and Blaney Road, the departments' Twitter accounts said in a post just before 1 p.m. Falcon fire said "several agencies" have responded.

WM - Colorado Springs Landfill is located in the area.

The cause and size of the fire are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments