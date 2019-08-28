The small fire that broke out Aug. 20 at Martin Drake Power Plant was caused by an accumulation of turbine lube oil coming into contact with superheated steam pipes, the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced Wednesday.
When firefighters arrived, the coal-fired downtown power plant had brown smoke pluming up from the top of Turbine 7, a fire department news release read.
The fire, which was ruled accidental, was the result of excess turbine lube oil coming into contact with extremely hot pipes and other metal surfaces. The pressurized steam within the pipes reaches temperatures up to 1,000 degrees, while the oil's combustion point is 478 degrees, according to the release.
Before attacking the flames, Utilities informed firefighters that cooling the turbine down too quickly would damage it, the release read. Firefighters used dry chemical extinguishers at the bottom of the turbine where flames were visible to avoid damaging the turbine.
Once the body of the fire was knocked down, firefighters used a dry foam product to cool the rest of the turbine, read the release.
None of the workers or firefighters were injured but about 20 to 40 employees were working nearby when it broke out, said Aram Benyamin, Utilities CEO. About 60 firefighters responded and extinguished it within minutes.
