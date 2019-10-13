A grass fire Sunday afternoon briefly caused people to flee their homes in eastern El Paso County.

An abandoned barn was destroyed in the blaze, which burned about 200 acres south of Peyton and Calhan, fire officials told The Gazette’s news partner, KKTV.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

People living within a mile north of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road were told to evacuate about 4:15 p.m., but the order was rescinded about an hour later after firefighters contained the blaze.

Multiple agencies, including the Peyton, Falcon, Calhan, and Ellicott fire departments, responded, according to the Peyton Fire Protection District.

The Sheriff’s Office initially said that the fire was near Soap Weed Road and Colorado 110, which is about a mile south of Judge Orr Road.