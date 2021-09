A 10-acre brush fire ignited on a Fort Carson training area Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Carson's fire department was actively fighting the fire as of 12:40 p.m. after the blaze consumed crispy grass inside the post's "large impact area" where tanks and artillery fire shells for training, said Brandy Gill, a spokeswoman for the post.

The impact area is due south of Butts Army Airfield on the 135,000- acre post.

No buildings or structures were threatened, Gill said.

This is a developing story.