Fire crews responded Monday morning to a fire at the future Air Force Academy hotel and convention center.

The fire was reported just after 6:20 a.m. at the construction site at 8989 Northgate Blvd. on social media by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

While firefighters were still on scene shortly before 8 a.m., the fire was extinguished, said Air Force Academy spokesman Dean Miller.

The north gate to the Academy was closed because of the fire, according to officials, with traffic being diverted to the south gate - but has since reopened.

The 51-acre True North Commons project includes a hotel, a new visitor center for the academy, and an office park and land for retail and restaurants. True North Commons is planning to turn over the visitor center building to the academy in May and open the hotel in November 2024. The academy will then install exhibits and operate the center after it opens in mid-2025.

GE Johnson Construction Co. began construction on both buildings in June 2022; the visitor center was reported to be about half complete this past July while the hotel is 45% complete, putting both on schedule for completion next year, said Eric Smith, director of development for Blue & Silver Development.

