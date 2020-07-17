House Fire in Colorado Springs

House fire in Colorado Springs Friday. Photo courtesy: KKTV

A fire engulfed a garage Friday, setting off ammo and propane tanks before being extinguished, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported.

The smoky blaze at 2626 Main Street near Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street started about 3 p.m. when a camper trailer caught fire while mechanical work was being done on it, the Fire Department reported.

From the camper, the flames spread to another vehicle, six propane tanks, some ammo and a detached garage.

