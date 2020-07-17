A fire engulfed a garage Friday, setting off ammo and propane tanks before being extinguished, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
No injuries were reported.
The smoky blaze at 2626 Main Street near Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street started about 3 p.m. when a camper trailer caught fire while mechanical work was being done on it, the Fire Department reported.
From the camper, the flames spread to another vehicle, six propane tanks, some ammo and a detached garage.
UPDATE- 2626 Main St fire- This is footage before firefighters arrived. The popping you hear is ammunition. Fire is contained to 2 vehicles and the detached garage. Mechanical work was being done on the vehicle prior to the fire pic.twitter.com/r4SEDzcm1v— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 17, 2020
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at MAIN ST/W TYLER ST. Engine 6 reporting heavy fire from the front of the home. Watch for crews responding into the area— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 17, 2020