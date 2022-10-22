A wildland fire is causing mandatory evacuations for Donner Pass View, Sugar Foot Point, Gold Dust Trail, Vigilante View and other homes in that area, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

People are asked to evacuate immediately and avoid the area.

Evacuation boundaries include Donner Pass View to the east, Fort Carson to the west and High Stakes View to the south, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire is the second on Saturday after fire fighters responded to the Four Corners Fire at Mount Muscoco this morning.

Colorado Springs is under a red flag warning until 7 p.m. Saturday due to "critical fire weather," according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A storm moving through the mountains is bringing low humidity and strong winds to the plains, blowing dust and making for dangerous fire conditions.