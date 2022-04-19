062721-news-wildfires 2.jpg (copy) (copy)

A Chinook helicopter drops water on a wildfire near Bear Creek Regional Park on the west side of Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2020. About 235 homes were evacuated near the park as firefighters battled the fire on the ground and in the air. 

 Christian Murdock, Gazette file

In an effort to keep residents ready for a wildfire, the Colorado Springs Fire Department recently announced the first two dates of this year's town-hall series called "Living with Wildfire."

The series kicks off 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Meadows Park Community Center for those who live south of U.S. 24 and west of Interstate 25.

The neighborhoods include Broadmoor Oaks, Broadmoor Hills, Quail Lake, Old Broadmoor, Stratton Meadows, Ivywild, Lower Skyway, Upper Skyway, Gold Hill Mesa and Midland.

The second date is April 21, at 6:30-8 p.m. at Skyway Elementary School for the same residents.

Some of the town hall's topics include how to prepare a home against a wildfire, creating a wildfire action plan, and knowing when and how to evacuate. Attendees can sign up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program.

There will be more than 20 such meetings throughout the city until the end of summer, with each session focused on certain parts of the Colorado Springs area.

For more information, visit coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series.

