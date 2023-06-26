Officials from the South Platte Ranger District and the Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands will discuss plans to use controlled burns to improve forest health and firefighter safety in a public meeting on Friday, according to a recent press release.

The meeting is scheduled from 6-7 p.m. at the North Fork Volunteer Fire Station in Pine, Colo.

“The intent of the meeting will be to share information on upcoming prescribed fires in Sand Springs and Springs Creek especially with residents who live in the Spring Creek subdivision and Buffalo Creek,” officials said in the release.

The burn project, which is set to begin June 30, is part of an ongoing hazardous fuels management effort by the South Platte Ranger District. Controls will be in place to ensure that the fire will be within the limitations of the burn plan, according to the release. Burning may continue for several days.

For further information, call the Ranger District at (303) 275-5610 or follow the district on Twitter @PSICCNF.