Shifting winds caused the Pine Gulch fire, burning north of Grand Junction, to grow significantly over the weekend.
The fire was sparked by lightning July 31 and reached 81,107 acres by early Sunday. It's the largest active fire currently in Colorado.
See a map of Colorado wildfires here.
The most active area of the Pine Gulch fire is the southwest portion of Garfield Mesa, officials said on the incident command page.
Fire crews targeted flames late Saturday by air, dropping fire retardant. The fire remains 7% contained.
More than 750 firefighters are battling the blaze. There are currently no evacuations ordered for this fire.
Officials reported one old abandoned structure has been damaged.