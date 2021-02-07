LAKEWOOD — A large grass fire is burning Sunday in Lakewood near Morrison Road and the Fox Hollow Golf Course.

grass fire jeff1.jpg

A large grass fire is burning Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Lakewood near Morrison Road and the Fox Hollow Golf Course.

Lakewood Police tweeted that people at Bear Creek Lake Park and Fox Hollow need to evacuate. Evacuations have also been ordered for homeowners from Morrison Road and Hampden Avenue, and between C-470 and Kipling Parkway. Those evacuating can go to Bear Creek High School.

The fire sparked early Sunday afternoon off Morrison Road. 

West Metro Fire Rescue said they are calling in a strike team to battle the fire. Structure protection is in place, however no structures are immediately threatened, according to West Metro Fire.

This is a developing story. For more on this story visit 9news.com. 

