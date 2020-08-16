Heavy support by airborne resources are being used to battle the Williams Fork fire in northern Colorado.
According to the incident command page, one type 2 crew, one type 1 helicopter, one type 3 helicopter, four type 3 engines, eight single engine air tankers, five type 1 air takers, and one very large air tanker are being used to battle the blaze.
See a map of Colorado wildfires here.
Since igniting Friday, the blaze has grown to 4,300 acres of Arapahoe National Forest and has not been contained.
RELATED:
Cameron Peak fire scorches nearly 6,000 acres
Grizzly Creek fire nears 26,000 acres; 3 other major fires grow overnight
Western Slope wildfires continue rampage; smoke causing health concerns
Shifting winds fuel Pine Gulch fire over the weekend
Firefighters saw extreme fire behavior late Saturday in a remote area "that experienced intensive beetle kill in the early 2000s and is being fueled by extremely dry conditions and winds," the incident command page said.
Firefighters are expecting hot and dry conditions again Sunday.