The Grizzly Creek fire near Glenwood Springs is reaching 26,000 acres by Sunday morning - just six days since it started.

The fire was mapped to be 25,690 acres early Sunday, according to the White River National Forest incident command page.

Firefighters were able to hold flames back from reaching the No Name drainage Saturday, thanking the favorable wind conditions. Firefighters also, along with airtankers, actively battled flames that spread to the southeast, the page said.

The fire ignited Monday and has since closed Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. Officials said Sunday the interstate will remain closed until further notice because flames are still very active in the area, as well as in the Bair Ranch area.

It's been the highest firefighting priority in the nation since it started because of the major interstate closure.

Bureau of Land Management recreational sites and boat ramps were closed Sunday on the southern portion of the Colorado River Road near Dotsero.