Residents along the Front Range from Denver to Colorado Springs and Woodland Park will likely see smoke during prescribed burns in Teller and southern Douglas Counties starting this week and running through spring, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release.

The prescribed burns are planned to rid forested areas of brush, debris and grass that can act as tinder when summer fires strike, the agency said.

The agency plans to use fire to clean up and protect 750 acres of land about seven miles north of Woodland Park. Small sections of that tract between Forest Service Road 343 and Highway 67 and West Creek will be torched by Forest service crews in the coming months until the job is completed, the agency said.

The Forest Service said the burns will occur when weather conditions are favorable, allowing crews to easily control the flames and resulting smoke, keeping the intentional fires under control.

Intentional fires have been used in America since the 18th century to clear forest floors and improve wildlife habitat. The Forest Service sees the intentional fires as a key tool in prevention of devastating wildfires.