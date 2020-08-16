The Grizzly Creek fire near Glenwood Springs reached 26,000 acres by Sunday morning - just six days since it started.
The fire was mapped to be 25,690 acres early Sunday, according to Jeff Surber, Operations Section Chief for the Great Basin Type 1 Team.
Firefighters were able to hold flames back from reaching the No Name drainage Saturday, thanking the favorable wind conditions. Firefighters also, along with airtankers, actively battled flames that spread to the southeast, the incident command page said.
Fire crews dropped 15-20 loads of retardant from helicopters on Saturday to treat the north side of the fire.
"This retardant bought us a lot of time," Surber said in Sunday's briefing.
Firefighters on the ground were able to catch flames along the switchbacks of Coffee Pot Road, near the northern Bair Ranch area.
No structures have been lost in Bair Ranch after dozers built lines around the area, Surber said.
The south portion of the fire, near Grizzly Creek and Lookout Mountain are "looking good," Surber said, "but there are some areas there that'll never see a firefighter's boot because it's too steep. Especially towards the I-70 corridor."
Firefighters will stay vigilant over the next few days as winds from the north are expected to push the fire in the areas along the I-70 corridor that are too steep for ground crews to work.
The fire ignited Monday, August 10, and has since closed Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. Officials said Sunday the interstate will remain closed until further notice because flames are still very active in the area.
It's been the highest firefighting priority in the nation since it started because of the major interstate closure.
Bureau of Land Management recreational sites and boat ramps were closed Sunday on the southern portion of the Colorado River Road near Dotsero.