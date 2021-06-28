In Colorado Springs, the fire danger in the summer of 2021 is higher than it would be in an average year even though the community is not currently in a drought, Fire Marshal Brett Lacey said.

The tall green grasses that flourished after a wet spring will likely pose a risk as they go dormant or die and dry out during the predicted hot and dry summer, he said.

When the grass catches fire they can produce flame lengths, up to triple the height of their own height, he said.

Above-average temperatures and scant rain could replicate conditions similar to those seen in 2012, when the Waldo Canyon fire burned more than 18,000 acres, 347 homes and killed two people in western Colorado Springs.

“The indications are still pretty strong that we will get there,” Lacey said.

Statewide, three consecutive years largely without monsoons, record-low soil moistures in the fall and below average winter snowpack have set the stage for the giant smoke plumes rising over Colorado.

"It’s sad, sad when anything burns," said Bob Nock, owner of Eagle River Anglers, who's been watching the Sylvan fire blaze through thousands of acres this week about 16 miles south of Eagle in thick partially beetle-killed forest.

