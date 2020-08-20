Mountain travelers should be prepared for traffic delays and detours caused by wildfires spreading throughout the state of Colorado.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed due to a growing 28,030-acre blaze named the Grizzly Creek Fire.
The growth of Pine Gulch Fire has also prompted closures with the most recent on CO 139 over Douglas Pass, extending from mile 6 north of Loma to mile 39 of Douglas Pass. Scorching more than 125,000 acres just outside of Grand Junction, the wildfire is now the second-largest in the state's history.
Per CDOT, here's a look an updated detour map for western and mountain areas.
CO Highway 82 over Independence Pass reopened on Friday with limited access and alternating traffic, according to news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Eastbound and westbound traffic should be prepared for alternating traffic controlled by flagging personnel.
The highway initially closed due to multiple CMVs and vehicles towing trailers getting stuck on the 12,095-foot mountain pass.
Only passenger vehicles, such as cars, SUVs and vans, will be allowed. No commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), camper trailers, recreational or similar vehicles will be allowed. A 35-foot length restriction remains in place.
While some construction projects have paused to allow for detour traffic, travelers are continuing to be advised of possible construction impacts on US and state highways.
Editor's Note: All closures are subject to change. Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.