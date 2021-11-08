Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment complex Monday after fire alarms sounded in the building, firefighters tweeted.
Firefighters arrived at 825 S. Union Blvd. around 10:10 a.m. and reported seeing smoke billowing off the building, the department's tweets said.
Update- Fire is out. Firefighters brought 2 people down ladders that were unable to get out of their apartment. Multiple people are being evaluated for smoke inhalation but none have been transported at this time. Unknown cause of fire. Investigators are on scene now pic.twitter.com/LJk0D7KutJ— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 8, 2021
Firefighters rescued two residents from the building's third floor using a ladder and evaluated multiple people sufferings from smoke inhalation. Emergency responders did not transport anyone to the hospital as of 10:50 a.m., the agency tweeted.
Officials investigated the cause of the fire, which is unknown as of 10:50 a.m. Monday.
This is a developing story.