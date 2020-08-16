The Cameron Peak fire in northern Colorado is nearing 6,000 acres on Sunday since igniting three days ago.
The fire is 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes - about 45 miles northwest of Fort Collins.
It reached 5,761 acres by early Sunday, according to the incident command page.
The rapid growth of the fire is due to hot, dry and windy conditions in Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, along with critically dry timber, officials say.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation while more than 100 firefighters are battling the flames.
All lanes of CO-14 between Walden and Rustic are closed due to the fire. Check statewide road conditions here.