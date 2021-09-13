The Colorado Springs Fire Department issued a burn restriction order for the city Monday, the department said.

Dry conditions, including drought and arid vegetation, plus a spike in grass fires, prompted the fire department to issue burn restrictions.

The fire ban prohibits any fire in "undeveloped wildland areas." That means, no recreational fires, bonfires, smoking in city parks or use of internal combustion engines without a spark arrestor.

Fireworks and burning trash are banned at all times, the order specified.

Model rockets, welding and commercial activates with permission from the fire department are allowed, as well as outdoor smoking in designated areas.

Outdoor fireplaces and cooking devices with wood, pellets, charcoal, propane, fuel or natural gas are allowed within "developed areas" as long as they are supervised, 15 feet away from vegetation and structures and within reach of a fire extinguisher.

The penalty for violating the burn order could include a $2,500 fine, jail time less than 189 days, probation or a combination of the three penalties, the order stated.

The order is set to take effect at noon Monday, the fire department said.