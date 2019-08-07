An apartment fire Tuesday evening displaced several families from the Park Meadows apartments south of downtown, Colorado Springs firefighters reported.
"I stepped out with my housemate, and we saw this raging blaze on the top floor of one of the apartments," nearby neighbor Tshekishi Mahlatgie told Gazette news partner KKTV.
The fire was contained to one unit but might have damaged others at the complex at 869 Mount Werner Circle in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood. It was doused about 8 p.m.
Fire knocked down at 869 Mt Werner Circle, avoid the area if possible due to congestion caused by fire apparatus. pic.twitter.com/iMmifiREjn— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) August 7, 2019
"Once our investigators are done, we'll do a little more salvage and overhaul, and then we'll determine if the other apartments are able to be occupied," fire Lt. Don Watkins told KKTV.