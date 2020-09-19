Crews worked to contain a massive house fire south of Denver Friday evening.
At about 7 p.m. South Metro Fire Rescue was called to 9296 Wind Haven Drive. The home is in unincorporated Douglas County close to Parker. Firefighters arriving at the scene were met with a fully engulfed home and were forced to focus on defensive tactics. While battling the blaze, a grass fire started and the structure collapsed. Multiple agencies were called to the fire.
Thankfully, the homeowners were not in the house at the time. The main body of the fire was under control before 8 p.m. Videos of the fire and damage are below.
South Metro is responding to a house fire on Windhaven Drive in Unincorporated Douglas County. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/iSe9Gcy5Wp— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 19, 2020