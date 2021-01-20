You are the owner of this article.
Fire destroys home near Widefield High School

Security fire

A family is safe after a fire tore through a home early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Widefield Drive around 5:30 a.m. The house is located across the street from Widefield High School.

“Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. At that time, everybody was out of the house. We made the choice to go to a defensive attack and start putting water on the fire,” said Security Battalion Chief Charles James.

A defensive attack is when firefighters battle the fire outside the structure, James explained.

“We had heavy, heavy fire coming out all windows, so kept all my firefighters outside, everybody that lives in the house, I knew was clear, so we just put water on it from the outside,” he said.

