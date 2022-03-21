FLORISSANT • At least one person was injured in a Sunday afternoon fire that fully engulfed a home and camper Sunday.

The Florissant Fire Protection District was alerted to a structure fire near Granite and Quartz roads in the Twin Rocks area at 1 p.m.

Firefighters found a two-story home, garage and camper vehicle engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Lake George, Four-Mile, Divide and Northeast Teller County fire protection districts also responded to the fire.

The homeowners were able to evacuate, and at least one person was transported to UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park for evaluation.

“It was challenging, but everyone worked together very well and we were successful in containing the fire to the involved structures and not evolving into a larger wildland fire,” said Florissant Fire Protection District Captain Mike Bukowski, who was the commander of what was named Granite fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and kept it from spreading to a potential wildland fire situation and other homes in the area.

Bukowski said the home, camper and two vehicles had extensive damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.