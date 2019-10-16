Fire of undetermined origin destroyed nearly a full city block in Moffat late Tuesday afternoon including three homes, one of which was said to be the first structure ever built in the town of less than 200 residents.
Multiple fire agencies from the northern stretches of the San Luis Valley responded to the blaze that broke out about 4:30 p.m. after Moffat firefighters ran out of water, according to Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick. There are no fire hydrants in the town about 40 miles north of Alamosa, and the closest water is several blocks away at the Moffat School and a fire well about two miles northeast of town.
Ironically, the fire broke out just across the street from the Moffat fire station.
